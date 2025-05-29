Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $68,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of PNC opened at $174.02 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $145.12 and a 1-year high of $216.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.15 and a 200 day moving average of $185.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PNC. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $208.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $257.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.22 per share, for a total transaction of $158,220.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,009 shares in the company, valued at $317,863.98. The trade was a 99.11% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $222,106.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 568,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,672,187.03. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,638 shares of company stock worth $2,983,901. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

