Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,426 Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,333,000. HWG Holdings LP boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 92,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Finally, Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Copart Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.93 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $64.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 32.27%. Copart’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Copart from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Copart news, Director Steven D. Cohan sold 94,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $5,700,769.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $5,400,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 200,000 shares of company stock worth $11,401,000 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

