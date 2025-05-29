Park Square Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.78.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $37.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 17.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

