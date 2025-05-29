Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PPA opened at $132.12 on Thursday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.90.

About Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.