Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 48,445 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,544,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,038,000. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,149,000. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CFO William George III sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total value of $5,876,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,317,532.03. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.66, for a total value of $6,474,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,488,536.36. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,800 shares of company stock worth $14,642,235. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $471.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut Comfort Systems USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Sidoti upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $440.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of FIX stock opened at $475.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55 and a beta of 1.48. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $391.17 and a 200 day moving average of $418.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The construction company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.09. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.