3,478 Shares in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) Bought by Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIV. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter worth $106,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of DIV opened at $17.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $19.38.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

