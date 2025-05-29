282,813 Shares in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Bought by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 282,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,908,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.16% of Regency Centers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 104.1% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $1,499,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 196.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 24,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Regency Centers by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,090,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,056,000 after purchasing an additional 435,932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $11,925,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $71.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average is $72.73. Regency Centers Co. has a 1 year low of $58.19 and a 1 year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $370.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.64 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Regency Centers

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. This represents a 31.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.44, for a total transaction of $301,205.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,518.36. This represents a 11.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.