Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Acquires Shares of 90,845 Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 90,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,270,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $74,322,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,395 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,526 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the fourth quarter valued at about $318,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $209.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Badger Meter from $238.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Badger Meter from $218.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $229.80.

In other news, VP Karen M. Bauer sold 1,147 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $240,571.78. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,640.24. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth Bockhorst sold 16,073 shares of Badger Meter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.74, for a total transaction of $3,371,151.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,332,720.14. This trade represents a 31.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,949 shares of company stock worth $4,398,407 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BMI opened at $246.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.64. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.17 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.22. Badger Meter had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $222.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.96%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

