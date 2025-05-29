Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Donaldson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,717,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,509,000 after acquiring an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Donaldson by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,994,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,014,000 after acquiring an additional 231,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,804,000 after buying an additional 71,707 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Donaldson by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,209,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,795,000 after purchasing an additional 367,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Donaldson by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,804,000 after purchasing an additional 129,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $69.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.32 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DCI. Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Owens sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,159,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,656.92. This represents a 48.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $1,972,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,279.48. This trade represents a 50.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,700 shares of company stock worth $5,164,799 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

