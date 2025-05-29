924 Shares in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $129,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IDT during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

IDT Stock Down 0.2%

IDT stock opened at $61.89 on Thursday. IDT Co. has a 52-week low of $33.84 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.69.

IDT Increases Dividend

IDT ( NYSE:IDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The firm had revenue of $303.35 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. This is a positive change from IDT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. IDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.62%.

Insider Activity at IDT

In related news, CTO David Wartell sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $525,907.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 25.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of IDT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Fintech, National Retail Solutions, net2phone, and Traditional Communications segments. The company operates point of sale, a terminal-based platform which provides independent retailers store management software, electronic payment processing, and other ancillary merchant services; and provides marketers with digital out-of-home advertising and transaction data.

