Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $1.37 Million Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Centaurus Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,105,000. Campbell Deegan Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,408,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,189,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $112.05 and a 52-week high of $135.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.93. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

