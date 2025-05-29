Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Lowers Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,699 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,199,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $20,353,517,000 after purchasing an additional 190,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in ServiceNow by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,955,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,434,235,000 after purchasing an additional 509,467 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,878,900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 272,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,312,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,560,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,670 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,654,825 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,814,433,000 after purchasing an additional 87,876 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Scotiabank set a $1,100.00 price objective on ServiceNow and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,003.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW opened at $1,019.98 on Thursday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market cap of $211.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.34, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $892.91 and a 200 day moving average of $975.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total value of $63,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,554.47. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,674 shares of company stock worth $2,510,213. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.