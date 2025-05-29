GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $374.62.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEV shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $453.00 to $445.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Truist Financial set a $440.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $387.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Marathon Capitl upgraded shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE GEV opened at $485.83 on Thursday. GE Vernova has a one year low of $150.01 and a one year high of $502.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $366.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.60 billion and a PE ratio of 87.38.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GE Vernova will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,861,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,803,000 after purchasing an additional 814,155 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,392,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,577,000 after acquiring an additional 432,830 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,854,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,660 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GE Vernova by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,790,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,814,000 after acquiring an additional 195,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,109,720,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.