164 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

VBK opened at $264.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average of $272.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $304.59.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.