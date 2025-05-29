36,872 Shares in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Bought by Berkeley Inc

Berkeley Inc purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,000. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Berkeley Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copley Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. now owns 185,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80,290 shares in the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 146,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,247,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $904,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,559,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Trading Down 6.5%

BATS:COWZ opened at $53.64 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.04. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.97. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $46.64 and a twelve month high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

