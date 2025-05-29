Vise Technologies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TECK opened at $37.42 on Thursday. Teck Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.32 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.04 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day moving average of $40.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Free Report ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.18. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.0901 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Veritas upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.11.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

