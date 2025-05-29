Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,929 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. Pacific Sage Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, GEN Financial Management INC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BILS opened at $99.40 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.96 and a 1 year high of $99.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

