Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,403,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,055 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 786,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,341 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 445,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,496,000.

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $208.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.78. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

