Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 280.0% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Display by 401.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Universal Display during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 761.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Universal Display from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Wall Street Zen raised Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.43.

Universal Display Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of OLED opened at $144.23 on Thursday. Universal Display Co. has a 52 week low of $103.70 and a 52 week high of $237.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.82 and a 200-day moving average of $146.67.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $166.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.76 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.42%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

