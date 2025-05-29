Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 52,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of OncoCyte at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 654,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 159,106 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 137,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,089 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Broadwood Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of OncoCyte by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 6,244,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,339 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on OncoCyte from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen began coverage on OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OncoCyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.33 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. OncoCyte Co. has a 12 month low of $1.92 and a 12 month high of $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 0.95.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 6,122.29% and a negative return on equity of 269.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

