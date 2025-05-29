Toronto Dominion Bank Has $11.24 Million Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,559 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,028 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $4,393,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after buying an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 324.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on ETR. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.04.

NYSE:ETR opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. Entergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

