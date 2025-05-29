Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,199 Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 35,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Neuronetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 314,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 10,954.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 54,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Neuronetics by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,481,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 337,539 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Neuronetics news, EVP Stephen Furlong sold 193,460 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.27, for a total value of $826,074.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 416,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,852.11. The trade was a 31.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 195,704 shares of company stock valued at $836,127 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Neuronetics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Neuronetics Stock Performance

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.90. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.10. The firm has a market cap of $253.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.92.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.08). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 141.24% and a negative net margin of 50.09%. The company had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.07 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neuronetics Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

