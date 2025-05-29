Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Unilever by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Unilever Stock Down 0.7%
NYSE UL opened at $63.31 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $53.50 and a 52 week high of $65.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02.
Unilever Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently weighed in on UL. DZ Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.50.
Get Our Latest Report on Unilever
About Unilever
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Unilever
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.