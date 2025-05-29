Wellington Management Group LLP Has $67.57 Million Stake in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,586,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,500 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $67,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 144.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $164,000.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $10.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $765.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.18 and a 1-year high of $29.56.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 354.85% and a negative return on equity of 53.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 6,198 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $70,223.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,092.92. This trade represents a 15.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gwenn Hansen sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $38,835.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,434. The trade was a 5.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,838 shares of company stock valued at $221,500. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

NRIX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Nurix Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.44.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

