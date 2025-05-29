Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RWK. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter worth $209,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWK opened at $112.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $93.24 and a 52 week high of $127.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $811.18 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.18.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

