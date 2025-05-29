Centaurus Financial Inc. Buys 646 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Family Management Corp grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,343,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategent Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $416,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $590.44 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $558.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.01. The company has a market cap of $587.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

