Wellington Management Group LLP Decreases Stake in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,694,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,252 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $69,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Perrigo by 6,828.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,845,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,710,000 after buying an additional 7,732,309 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,989,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,698,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,557,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,182,000 after buying an additional 50,728 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Perrigo by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,573,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,879,000 after buying an additional 139,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,502,000 after buying an additional 941,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In related news, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total value of $214,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,666 shares in the company, valued at $923,795.04. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Stock Down 1.0%

PRGO stock opened at $27.07 on Thursday. Perrigo Company plc has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $30.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.19.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Perrigo’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -88.55%.

Perrigo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments. The company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes self-care consumer products, such as upper respiratory products, including cough suppressants, expectorants, and sinus and allergy relief; nutrition products consisting of infant formulas and nutritional beverages; digestive health products, including antacids, anti-diarrheal, and anti-heartburn; pain and sleep-aids products comprising pain relievers and fever reducers; and oral care products, which include toothbrushes, toothbrush replacement heads, floss, flossers, whitening products, and toothbrush covers.

Recommended Stories

