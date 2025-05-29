GTS Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,422 Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,211,000 after purchasing an additional 124,891 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 120,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $60,169,000. 67.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.79. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.99.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HOMB. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other news, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $204,359.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total transaction of $68,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

