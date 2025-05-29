First Hawaiian Bank Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. The trade was a 52.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ABBV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.95.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $182.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $186.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $323.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.58 and a 52 week high of $218.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

