Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Collective Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 553,404.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,535,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,533,496 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 40,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,128,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,785,274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108,677 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,609,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,834,161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,488,275,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,428,403,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $590.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $587.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $558.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $583.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

