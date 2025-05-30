Parallel Advisors LLC Has $18.14 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,458 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $647.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $665.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.43.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.67, for a total transaction of $5,166,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,174 shares in the company, valued at $59,506,950.58. This represents a 7.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,075 shares of company stock valued at $7,305,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

TMO opened at $403.13 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $390.50 and a 1-year high of $627.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.01. The company has a market capitalization of $152.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $0.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.11 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 10.09%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

