Farmers Trust Co. Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,007 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 48.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,817 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 129.0% during the first quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,489,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new position in Amgen during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Amgen from $329.00 to $328.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Johnson Rice set a $294.00 price objective on Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.22.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN stock opened at $283.54 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.30 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $152.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $285.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 176.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 86.86%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

