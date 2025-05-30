Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 106 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. This trade represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,900. The trade was a 4.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Macquarie cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $608.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MA

Mastercard Price Performance

Mastercard stock opened at $577.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $543.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $539.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.39 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $428.86 and a 12-month high of $588.45.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.