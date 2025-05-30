Private Client Services LLC Has $1.16 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

