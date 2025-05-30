Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,618 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Ceera Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,956,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 73,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,958,000 after purchasing an additional 33,861 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $176.50 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.13.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

