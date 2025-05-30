Summit Global Investments Lowers Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Summit Global Investments cut its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.6% of Summit Global Investments’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 475 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $577.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $526.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $543.16 and its 200-day moving average is $539.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $428.86 and a 12 month high of $588.45.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MA. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price objective (up from $614.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.