Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 65,631.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,213,123 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.8% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,508,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $640.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $645.00 to $610.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Mastercard from $654.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $608.57.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.3%

MA opened at $577.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $428.86 and a one year high of $588.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $539.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.47% and a net margin of 45.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.45, for a total value of $85,417.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,555 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,394.75. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Further Reading

