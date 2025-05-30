Sage Capital Advisors llc Sells 791 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sage Capital Advisors llc decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $592.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $589.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $558.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $582.95.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

