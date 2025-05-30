Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s 10th Largest Position

AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $22,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $290.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.41 and a 200 day moving average of $286.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $236.42 and a 12-month high of $303.39.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

