iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lifted by Stairway Partners LLC

Stairway Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 391,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 8.7% of Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Stairway Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $141,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37,046.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,515,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,269,568,000 after acquiring an additional 3,506,468 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,267,000. Demars Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,345.2% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 834,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $335,183,000 after acquiring an additional 832,545 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $279,993,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44,227.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 656,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,814,000 after acquiring an additional 655,457 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF stock opened at $399.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $308.67 and a 52 week high of $419.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $388.87.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

