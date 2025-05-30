Private Client Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Private Client Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,566 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Private Client Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 17,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,845,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 47,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 165,430.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 680,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,863,000 after purchasing an additional 679,918 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 3,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $229.02 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.24 and a 200-day moving average of $235.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

