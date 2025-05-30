GAMMA Investing LLC Buys 14,723,050 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38,416.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of GAMMA Investing LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Visa worth $5,173,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 377.3% in the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $362.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its 200 day moving average is $333.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $668.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $369.15.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,642,333.60. This represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $2,978,899.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,576.46. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

