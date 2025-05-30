GoalVest Advisory LLC Purchases 808 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,908 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.65.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE TJX opened at $127.04 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.80 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $141.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $126.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. The company had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.