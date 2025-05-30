Sage Capital Advisors llc Has $1.74 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $55.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

