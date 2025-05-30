Private Client Services LLC Purchases 241 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Client Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,932 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $137.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.70. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.04 and a fifty-two week high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $240.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 78.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target (down previously from $156.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Chevron from $173.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.