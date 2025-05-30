Promising Medical Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

UnitedHealth Group, Eli Lilly and Company, Hims & Hers Health, Walmart, and Tempus AI are the five Medical stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Medical stocks are equity shares of publicly traded companies operating in the healthcare sector—such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical device manufacturers, and healthcare service providers. Their market value and investment returns are driven by factors like clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, technological innovation, reimbursement policies, and broader trends in patient demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Medical stocks within the last several days.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,747,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,535,448. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $263.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $448.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.48. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $248.88 and a 52-week high of $630.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $14.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $728.23. 2,300,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,017,331. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $677.09 and a one year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.17 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $786.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $802.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

HIMS traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,769,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,361,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $35.38. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.70 and a beta of 1.84.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.39. 9,066,107 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,846,752. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. Walmart has a 52-week low of $64.16 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $779.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ:TEM traded up $2.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.30. 12,747,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,393,834. Tempus AI has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $91.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.05. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.37.

