Promising Outdoor Stocks To Consider – May 27th

Walmart, Deckers Outdoor, Lowe’s Companies, Kroger, and Williams-Sonoma are the five Outdoor stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Outdoor stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business involves outdoor recreation—designing, manufacturing or retailing gear, apparel and equipment for activities like hiking, camping, climbing and adventure sports. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to consumer spending trends in the outdoor leisure market and the broader outdoor economy. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Outdoor stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.42. 9,066,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846,752. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $779.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a 1-year low of $64.16 and a 1-year high of $105.30.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WMT

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Shares of DECK traded up $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $107.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,238,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,133. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.44. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $93.72 and a fifty-two week high of $223.98.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DECK

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

LOW traded up $4.19 on Tuesday, reaching $225.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.06. Lowe’s Companies has a 12-month low of $206.38 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $126.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LOW

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

NYSE KR traded down $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $67.62. The company had a trading volume of 3,400,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,910,323. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.34. Kroger has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $73.63. The company has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KR

Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded up $7.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.53. 1,233,245 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,174,312. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57. Williams-Sonoma has a 1 year low of $125.33 and a 1 year high of $219.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.05.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WSM

Recommended Stories