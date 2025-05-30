RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in RTX were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:RTX opened at $134.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $139.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.82.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.