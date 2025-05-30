NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. L.M. Kohn & Company lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Cim LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 33,434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group cut their price target on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.50.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $69.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

