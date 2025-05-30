Legacy Private Trust Co. Purchases 2,245 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 54,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EMR shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on Emerson Electric from $158.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.1%

EMR stock opened at $119.86 on Friday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.89.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.48%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.